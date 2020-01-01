Minecraft Honey Bloc Clip Is All About the Parkour

People are getting seriously creative in Minecraft as of late, and one particular user has shown off a level that’s all about the parkour. (Or, as some fans of The Office may put it, “Parkour!”)

The clip, named Honey Block and uploaded by a user named edalbonhcet, features a small but sweet little level that puts players’ platforming skills to the test. It starts out in one end of the room, with them jumping across blocks and what appears to be moving rowboats; before eventually getting to the other side, while climbing around some walls and timing their jumps along the way.

Though the clip lasts just under a minute, it showcases the latest addition to the usefulness of Honey Blocks when it comes to parkour-related levels. In fact, you can read more about what creators are putting together on this Planet Minecraft page.

What’s more, edalbonhcet explained that it didn’t take that long to put together. “It took about an hour, half building, half testing."

There’s no word yet if it’s available for upload; but we’d certainly give it a go if the opportunity came along. Granted, we’d probably crash and burn a couple of times, simply because parkour isn't entirely for beginners. (Hey, you have to start somewhere, right?)

Here’s hoping edalbonhcet has some more designs like this in store. The more opportunity to stretch our Honey Block parkour ("Parkour!") skills, the better. Check out what people are saying about the level in the accompanying comment thread here.

