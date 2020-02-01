More Custom Class Slots Could Be on the Way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

If you have wished for more customer class slots in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, then you are not alone. A user called PavilionParty took to Reddit to highlight the need for more custom class slots in the game and was met with a lot of agreement from the rest of the community.

Custom class slots allow you to premake a full loadout for your Operator. In a game with multiple modes, maps, weapons, perks, and kill-streaks, this can be very important for some players. Individual maps and modes might require specific builds to excel, or if someone on the enemy team is running a particular set up, then a quick way to respawn with a strong counter build is a good idea. At the moment, players are limited to just five custom class slots, which puts somewhat of a dampener on their attempts to be fully prepared.

Thankfully, a developer saw the post and responded with some useful information for anyone concerned about this issue.

According to the developer, this is something that the team at Infinity Ward is working on, but it is a little more complicated than you might first expect. Adding more slots can introduce quite a few bugs if not handled correctly. Still, the team is hard at work on the issue, and it will hopefully be arriving in the game soon, potentially with the next update the game receives.

So, if everything goes well you won't have to wait too much longer to get access to more custom class slots in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Sadly, there are no hints about how many extra slots will be coming your way, but it is nice to know that the issue is being worked on.

