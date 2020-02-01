Ubisoft Reflections Hiring for Mystery VR Project

The team at Ubisoft Reflections has been doing notable work on games through the years. Along with assisting Ubisoft on development of blockbusters like Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Far Cry 5, it’s also produced its own noteworthy titles. like the Driver series and the Grow Up/Grow Home games. Now, it’s apparently hard at work on a new project, this time turning its sights to VR.

VRFocus recently reported that the developer is gearing up for an unannounced virtual reality game, and is currently hiring for a number of positions. Its official website shows that it’s looking to fill four specific roles—Build Engineer, Lead Character Artist, Technical Artist, and VFX Artist.

They don’t point to a specific game franchise, though the last two indicate that they’re related to a “AAA VR Project.” This indicates that one of Ubisoft’s big franchises—or perhaps something entirely new—could be involved.

Ubisoft is no stranger to dabbling in the VR market. Over the past few years, it’s made several games that cater to these players. Star Trek Bridge Crew is one that particularly stands out; and others like Werewolves Within and Eagle Flight have also gotten some attention.

It’s also produced VR content for arcades, such as Assassin’s Creed Origins: Escape the Lost Pyramid and Beyond Medusa’s Gate. So the sky is literally the limit when it comes to what Ubisoft Reflections could be planning.

There’s no way to tell when this project will be announced, as it still looks to be in the very early days of its development. However, there’s always E3, where Ubisoft hosts its annual showcase of what’s on the horizon.

Next page