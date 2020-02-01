Overwatch League Host Chris Puckett Not Returning for 2020 Season

Fan favorite Overwatch League host Chris Puckett has announced that he will not be returning for Season 3. Instead, he will be a freelance host, looking for a number of different opportunities across other competitive titles.

Puckett tweeted a video detailing his plans for the new year, stating that he will be moving to New York from the West Coast in order to support his wife, following a promotion in her career.

Although he may be finished with Overwatch (for now!), Puckett informed fans that he will use this chance to focus on other games he is passionate about, such as Halo, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Before his commentating career kicked off, he was a professional Halo player, and he says he is now looking forward to “getting back to some of my roots.”

2020 Life Update Ready for this Freelance Hustle pic.twitter.com/22oTtW9uiY — Puckett For Hire (@MLGPuckett) January 1, 2020

For the last two years, Puckett has been part of the League’s talent roster, usually hosting alongside the ever-popular Soe Gschwind Penski. Puckett is also known for his bold Doomfist plays during the Talent Takedown.

Puckett has expressed how much he’s loved being part of the League, and that he has nothing but positive feelings for his fellow hosts and commentators. “I want to thank anyone who has been a part of our lives over the last two years,” he said. “Everyone who was working on the Overwatch League truly became our family.”

Puckett is not the first talent to leave the League during the offseason. Christopher "MonteCristo" Mykles announced his departure from the desk on Dec. 31. In a tweet, he cited “irreconcilable creative and philosophical differences between myself and the league’s current leadership” as the reason for his leaving.

Mykles also stated that he will not likely create any Overwatch content in the future due to “low demand for supplementary OWL content,” although he too has positive feelings for the Overwatch League. “No doubt you will find me cheering at the Los Angeles Homestands next year,” he said.

There are some big changes happening to the talent desk at the moment, and it is likely that we will learn more about them as Feb. 8, the start of Season 3, draws closer.

