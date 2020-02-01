Fan made life sized array of Breath of the Wild weapons

A Legend of Zelda fan recreated the weapons from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild over the course of two years and they look fantastic.

Fans are amazing. The dedication they have to a series drives them to stunning levels of creativity. One fan created life size weapons from Breath of the Wild over the course of two years.

First reported by Nintendo Life, Reddit user "tomvdcr" posted their work on the r/Zelda subreddit. The collection consists of several swords, shields, a bow, arrows, and more.

This is an impressive array. According to the artist in another comment, most of them are made from EVA foam and PVC pipes. EVA foam is a common cosplay material due to its light weight. It’s easy to shape into the desired forms and often works well for high fantasy armor and weapons.

In another comment, tomvdcr stated the most “useable” of the arsenal is the Sheikah Slate. The recreated Sheikah Slate doubles as a phone case. The artist linked a video to their instagram showing off the phone case.

In game, the Sheikah Slate is little more than a smartphone. The artist took this idea and recreated it as a phone case. The case is huge. Not shown in the original Reddit post is the belt and clip designed to fit the Sheikah Slate comfortably. It may be bulkier than the average iPhone, but the ease of transport makes it worth it. The Sheikah Slate also lights up in the back, much like the one in game.

The creativity here is astounding. The artist shows amazing dedication to their craft and to the Legend of Zelda series. Breath of the Wild was a game changing installment in the Legend of Zelda series. Entirely open world with the ability to go at your own pace, the game quickly became one of the best Legend of Zelda games. It’s no wonder it has so many loyal, creative fans.

