Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella to head EA DICE’s LA studio

Respawn Entertainment co-founder and CEO Vince Zampella announced he would lead the Los Angeles division of Electronic Arts’ DICE game studio. Zampella is well known for Respawn’s work on titles like Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In addition, he has also contributed to the creation of games like Titanfall, Call of Duty, and Medal of Honor.

“We will probably rebrand. We want to give it a new image. We want people to say, ‘This is a destination you can go and make new content.’ I think they’ve kind of gotten the branding that they are the support studio for DICE Stockholm,” stated Zampella, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I think rebranding is important for showing people, ‘Hey! Come work here. We’re going to do some amazing things.’”

The Sweden-based company is most well known for games like Mirror’s Edge, along with the Battlefield and Star Wars: Battlefront series. The Los Angeles studio will be separate from DICE Stockholm and also from Respawn Entertainment. Zampella states that there will be interaction so both can learn from each other, but the studios will produce their own games.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will continue to be led by Stig Asmussen, and Apex Legends with Chad Grenier in the reigns. Virtual reality title Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will be headed up by Peter Hirschmann.

He goes on to describe that he doesn’t think Electronic Arts’ acquisition of Respawn Entertainment meant giving up his independence. Instead, it has given his “smaller studio” greater resources to help shape the future.

“The industry is changing, and we have the chance to be at the forefront of that,” Zampella adds. “Being able to take on new challenges, like DICE L.A. falling under me now, is exciting. I want to challenge myself. I want to do something bigger…”

Next page