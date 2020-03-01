Resident Evil 3's File Size Is Twice As Big As Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3's file size has been revealed by Microsoft Store's official page for the game, and it's pretty big in comparison with the previous entries from the franchise.

The survival horror game is reported to be 43.01GB, but something unexpected is happening based on that Microsoft Store's listing: the title is said to have been split into two different downloads, one for the story campaign, and the other for the Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer mode.

The campaign's file size is reported to be 21.93GB, which is about the same size as the Resident Evil 2 remake upon day one (21.07GB). Perhaps even more unexpectedly, Resident Evil Resistance - which was originally revealed as a standalone Resident Evil 4v1 experience - is about 20.47GB.

It's worth noting that the file sizes are from the Xbox One release, and that PC and PlayStation 4 might be slightly or largely different when they get revealed. Last time we heard about it from Capcom, we were told that the game is in its “final adjustments” phase, so we should be about to learn more about other versions, too.

Resident Evil 3's remake is launching on April 3, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it is said to be more action oriented in comparison with Resident Evil 2. Contrary to that game, though, it's being co-developed at an external team called M-Two Inc., a studio founded by former Capcom's veteran Tatsuya Minami.

Next page