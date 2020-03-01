Amphibious Rune Zhaba ATV, Triple Rewards Week Live in GTA Online Now
GTA Online players have the chance to start the year off right by playing some Freemode Events and receiving a heap of rewards.
Those who participate in Freemode Events, namely Hunt the Beast, King of the Castle, or Criminal Damage, will receive triple the rewards. Anyone who has access to GTA Online can hop into these game modes to start playing.
For anyone who prefers a bit more select work, Business Battles and Bunker Series both reward anyone who plays double the payout.
All of these events are live right now and continue to go until Jan. 8
Additionally, players can access the new Rune Zhaba ATV. It's a sizeable, amphibious off-road vehicle capable of making any difficult terrain look like a joke while it races through the environment. You can get it from Warstock Cache & Carry.
If that's not your vehicle of choice, try your luck at The Diamond Casino by hitting the Lucky Wheel for your chance to win the Pfister Comet Safari with an exclusive "It's a Wrap" skin.
Rockstar has a list of exclusive discounts they're offering to all players. You can check the full list below, and wait to see what else GTA Online has waiting for players eager to continue playing into 2020.
Properties & Renovations:
- Penthouses – 35 percent off
- Penthouse Add-Ons & Renovations – 35 percent off
- Nightclub – 35 percent off
- Nightclub Garage – 35 percent off
- Nightclub Renovations – 35 percent off
Vehicles:
- Progen Emerus (Super) – 25 percent off
- Benefactor Krieger (Super) – 25 percent off
- Pegassi Zorrusso (Super) – 25 percent off
- Vysser Neo (Super) – 25 percent off
- Ocelot Locust (Super) – 25 percent off
- Vapid Peyote Gasser (Sports) – 25 percent off
- Weeny Issi Sport (Sports) – 40 percent off
- Weeny Issi Classic (Compact) – 40 percent off
- Western Rampant Rocket (Cycle) – 25 percent off
- Übermacht Zion Classic (Sports Classics) – 25 percent off
- Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Off-Road) – 25 percent off
- Enus Paragon R (Sports) – 25 percent off