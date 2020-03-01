Amphibious Rune Zhaba ATV, Triple Rewards Week Live in GTA Online Now

GTA Online players have the chance to start the year off right by playing some Freemode Events and receiving a heap of rewards.

Those who participate in Freemode Events, namely Hunt the Beast, King of the Castle, or Criminal Damage, will receive triple the rewards. Anyone who has access to GTA Online can hop into these game modes to start playing.

For anyone who prefers a bit more select work, Business Battles and Bunker Series both reward anyone who plays double the payout.

All of these events are live right now and continue to go until Jan. 8

Additionally, players can access the new Rune Zhaba ATV. It's a sizeable, amphibious off-road vehicle capable of making any difficult terrain look like a joke while it races through the environment. You can get it from Warstock Cache & Carry.

If that's not your vehicle of choice, try your luck at The Diamond Casino by hitting the Lucky Wheel for your chance to win the Pfister Comet Safari with an exclusive "It's a Wrap" skin.

Rockstar has a list of exclusive discounts they're offering to all players. You can check the full list below, and wait to see what else GTA Online has waiting for players eager to continue playing into 2020.

Properties & Renovations:

Penthouses – 35 percent off

Penthouse Add-Ons & Renovations – 35 percent off

Nightclub – 35 percent off

Nightclub Garage – 35 percent off

Nightclub Renovations – 35 percent off

Vehicles:

Progen Emerus (Super) – 25 percent off

Benefactor Krieger (Super) – 25 percent off

Pegassi Zorrusso (Super) – 25 percent off

Vysser Neo (Super) – 25 percent off

Ocelot Locust (Super) – 25 percent off

Vapid Peyote Gasser (Sports) – 25 percent off

Weeny Issi Sport (Sports) – 40 percent off

Weeny Issi Classic (Compact) – 40 percent off

Western Rampant Rocket (Cycle) – 25 percent off

Übermacht Zion Classic (Sports Classics) – 25 percent off

Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Off-Road) – 25 percent off

Enus Paragon R (Sports) – 25 percent off

