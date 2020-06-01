Space Invaders Ready To Attack Nintendo Switch With the Invincible Collection

Back in 1978, Space Invaders took over the arcade game scene. Now, four decades later, they’re set to do the same for the Nintendo Switch.

Taito has announced the Space Invaders: Invincible Collection, which is set to release on Mar. 26 in Japan. The collection features the original game that started it all, along with several variations and spin-offs, including more current releases like Space Invaders Extreme.

The collection also marks the home release of Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE, an all-new multiplayer variation where up to four people can team up to fend off hordes of the digital invaders. The collection was previously only available as a limited arcade experience in Japan, so allowing players to see what it's about in this collection is rather cool.

Here’s the full rundown of games featured in both the standard and special editions of the game.

Standard Version

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – Original Version

(1978, Arcade) – Original Version Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – Color Version

(1978, Arcade) – Color Version Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

(1979, Arcade) Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

(1990, Arcade) Super Space Invaders ’91 (1991, Arcade) – Overseas Version of Majestic Twelve

(1991, Arcade) – Overseas Version of Space Invaders Extreme (2018, PC)

(2018, PC) Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018, Real Event) – Supports Four-Player Co-op

(2018, Real Event) – Supports Four-Player Co-op Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders (2017, iOS / Android)

Special Edition (along with the titles above)

Super Space Invaders ’91 (1991, Arcade) – Overseas Version of Majestic Twelve

(1991, Arcade) – Overseas Version of Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

(1994, Arcade) Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

(1980, Arcade) Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

The special edition of Invincible Collection also includes several collectibles. There’s a board game with playing cards, an official art book, a Taito-branded pouch, and instruction cards. They're shown off in the trailer above.

The collection follows what Taito previously did with its Darius Cozmic Collection, which also had standard and special editions when it came out for the Nintendo Switch in Japan last year.

Invincible Collection is currently priced at 5,200 yen ($48) for the standard edition and 16,800 yen ($155) for the special edition. There’s no word on a U.S. release yet. However, considering the popularity of Space Invaders in our arcade gaming scene, it shouldn’t be too long before one is announced.

Next page