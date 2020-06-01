Capcom Hosting Huge Nintendo Switch eShop Sale In Europe

If you’ve been holding out to pick up Capcom’s biggest hits for the Nintendo Switch, you’re in luck, European gamers.

The publisher is currently hosting a huge sale of its eShop titles, including releases in the Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter franchises.

The sale is currently going on now and will continue through Jan. 27. During that time, you can score discounts up to 60 percent on a number of its games. The discounts are as follows:

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection- £17.99 (60 percent off)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy- £19.79 (34 percent off)

Okami HD- £9.59 (40 percent off)

Resident Evil 4- £19.79 (34 percent off)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen- £16.49 (34 percent off)

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate- £22.49 (50 percent off)

Resident Evil- £14.99 (50 percent off)

Resident Evil Revelations 2- £7.99 (60 percent off)

Resident Evil Revelations- £7.99 (50 percent off)

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle- £7.99 (50 percent off)

Devil May Cry- £11.99 (25 percent off)

Mega Man 11- £12.49 (50 percent off)

Mega Man Legacy Collection- £7.91 (34 percent off)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection- £7.99 (50 percent off)

Resident Evil 0- £14.99 (50 percent off)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- £7.99 (34 percent off)

Devil May Cry 2- £11.99 (25 percent off)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2- £7.99 (50 percent off)

Onimusha Warlords- £9.59 (40 percent off)

There’s no word yet if Capcom will host a similar sale for other markets (like in the U.S.) as of yet. But if you reside in Europe, you might want to go ahead and make room on your memory card for some awesome games.

