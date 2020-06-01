Travel Faster in Minecraft With a Boat than A Traditional Minecart

You have to be creative if you want fast transportation in Minecraft, and a player discovers you can go even quicker on a boat than you could on a minecart.

For players who want to traverse their world quickly, they create a rail system where they activate it to send their minecart. It's a fast system, and certainly easier than attempting to grab a saddle from one of the random drops in the world to place on a horse. However, a player does a similar rail-like system, but instead of a minecart, they use a boat and small cubes of water.

You can check it out in the video below. There are a series of small water spots the player uses to traverse across the railing system, rowing the boat as if they were on a lake or a larger body of water. Based on how the water pieces are separated, they can quickly zip across the world at a rate significantly faster than a minecart would travel.

It's a fun way to see a player travel across Minecraft. The design itself feels to mirror that of a minecart, with torches on the side, the explicit route zipping across. The player had walls catch themselves, and there was a visible shake on the screen every time the boat slammed into it.

The technique could introduce new ways for players to explore how they travel across their world. There have been other methods in the past of players attempting to place a boat on top of a minecart to make it go faster, but we don't see any tricks here.

We'd love to see what players come up with learning this knowledge. More videos could surface on Twitch or other media websites, and if you figure out how to make one, make sure to share it with your friends.

Next page