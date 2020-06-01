Overwatch Fans Are Exposing Reported Cheaters on Their Website

Justice has come to Overwatch in the form of a group of players who have dedicated to finding and listing out all reported cheaters in the game.

The Overwatch Police Department, as they call themselves, has been around since April 2019, taking the time to find any known cheaters in the game and spread awareness about them among the playerbase. Just recently, they have worked with stats5 to create a list of all these players. Announced on the team's Twitter page, players can visit the new website to report and search for specific cheaters. All you have to do is register an account with the website, link it to your Battle.net account, and you can easily find players you are looking to report.

We have been working on a tool with @stats5_ to report cheaters more efficiently, and for us to track these cheaters better, everything should be explained on the website! please join both discords to support the cause https://t.co/wefm1KARWohttps://t.co/okLJhK2xTt https://t.co/a23epkf7Wd — Overwatch Police Department (@OverwatchPD) January 6, 2020

As is the case with so many competitive and online games, Overwatch is full of players looking to get the upper hand by any means possible. Nothing is worse than getting beat by a player who you know is cheating and not being able to do anything about it. The game has a "Report" feature but these reports are easy to get lost in the sheer amount of reports that are submitted to Blizzard. With this new tool, players can feel a little better about doing their part in helping limit cheaters' abilities to keep breaking the rules.

The entire team is run by fans and has no connection to Blizzard at all; this is simply a movement by the community to keep the game as good as it can be.

Overwatch is available now on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Next page