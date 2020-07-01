Nintendo Switch Pro Reportedly Coming with Magnesium Alloy Body, Faster CPU

Nintendo Switch Pro might get a change in materials, according to detail in the latest Digitimes report spotted by analyst Dr. Serkan Toto from Kantan Games.

The original report requires a subscription, but based on intel gathered from Taiwanese manufacturers reportedly crafting the unconfirmed Pro model, the newest console could "come with a magnesium alloy body."

This would be a change from the current body of plastic and might be a solution for Nintendo to face the problem of heating/overheating while playing higher resolution content, like 4K.

"Another claim is that the device will come with a better CPU," says the analyst. The changes in place would not only be about the GPU to elaborate higher resolutions but also about the processor so that the content in question would be faster and more comfortable for players to access.

Toto elaborates that Digitimes has a mixed track record when it comes to rumors about Nintendo, so all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. It's worth noting that the website revealed Nintendo Switch Lite was in production well ahead of its reveal, though.

The details shared by Digitimes in its latest report claim that "a new Nintendo Switch Model" should be on store shelves by mid-2020, which would be the same release window as Lite. The production should kick-off around the end of March.

