AMD Showcases 7nm Ryzen 4000 CPUs at CES 2020

After a very successful year taking back a large share of the desktop CPU market, AMD is now marching towards laptops with similar intent. At CES 2020, the company unveiled its 7nm Zen 2 CPUs for laptops, the Ryzen 4000 series.

The chips come in two main flavors, the 15W Ryzen U-Series, and the 45W Ryzen H-Series, which are designed for gaming laptops and other highly demanding activities.

The Ryzen 7 4800H, the new top of the line gaming chip in the series, comes with eight cores and 16 threads, a base frequency of 2.9Ghz, a boost frequency of 4.2Ghz, and 12MB of L2 and L3 cache.

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H - 8C/16T - 45W - Boost to 4.2 / 2.9 GHz base frequency

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H - 6C/12T - 45W - Boost to 4.0 / 3.0 GHz base frequency

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U - 8C/16T - 15W - Boost to 4.2 / 1.8 GHz base frequency

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U - 8C/8T - 15W - Boost to 4.1 / 2.0 GHz base frequency

AMD Ryzen 5 4600U - 6C/12T - 15W - Boost to 4.0 / 2.1 GHz base frequency

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U - 6C/6T - 15W - Boost to 4.0 / 2.3 GHz base frequency

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U - 4C/4T - 15W - Boost to 3.7 / 2.7 GHz base frequency

While press conference performance numbers are always best taken with a pinch of salt, AMD did show the Ryzen 7 4800U beat the i7-1065G7 by four percent in single thread performance, ninty percent in multi-thread performance, scoring twenty-eight percent higher in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benching marking tests.

One of the big attractions of these chips is the performance you can get for a mere 15W of power draw. While there is more involved in battery drain than just the CPU's power draw, this could potentially lead to improved battery lifetimes. AMD says that the first AMD Ryzen 4000 series laptops will arrive from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo starting in Q1 2020.

