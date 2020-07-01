Female Soldiers Are Too Hard to Animate for Escape From Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov doesn't have women soldiers because they are too hard to animate, according to developer Battlestate Games.

In a series tweet, Battlestate Games pointed out that "there will be no playable female characters because of game lore and more importantly - the huge amount of work needed with animations, gear fitting etc.," and that this is not linked to any other particular reason.

Anyway, previous comments from a representative of the studio, made in 2016, offered a strongly different point of view on the matter, and were founded by the game's community and reported for their lack of meaning now that the titled has turned so popular on Twitch for being played by top streamers.

"We considered that, but we came to the conclusion that women are not allowed to be in the war," developer Pavel Dyatlov told WCCFTech. "Women can't handle that amount of stress. There's only place for hardened men in this place."

Battlestate Games said in a newly released tweet that the developer in question has been "reprimanded and properly instructed" since then and that, by the way, "the answers [in that interview] were done by one, not a key BSG employee which probably were misinterpreted and as a result didn't reflect the official position of the company, that we always respected women in wars and military women."

So, the current position of the studio is that women are in Escape from Tarkov in the form of NPC (like traders) but not as soldiers because of unprecised "game lore" and they are too hard to animate in terms of workload and resources required.

This is not the first time we hear such statements on the matter, as previously, in 2014, Ubisoft Montreal's Alex Hutchinson offered Polygon a similar comment about Far Cry 4. That comments also caused a strong backlash from the community and led Ubisoft to add female characters in games like Assassin's Creed in the following years.

Back then, the lack of female characters in Far Cry 4 was "purely a workload issue because we don't have a female reading for the character, we don't have all the animations. And so it was this weird issue where you could have a female model that walked and talked and jumped like a dude."

