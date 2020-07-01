The Royal Mail Are Putting Some Classic Computer Game Characters on Stamps

The Royal Mail is releasing a new set of twelve postage stamps to celebrate the history of the British video game industry. While countries like Japan and America have had an undeniable impact on the video game industry, it is easy to forget how prominent and essential British game design was in the industry during the 80s and 90s. During those formative, risky years, it was design ideas from British developers that were pointing the way towards the future of gaming.

The twelve stamps will feature images from influential games such as Dizzy, Populus, Lemmings, and Sensible Soccer. Wipeout, Tomb Raider, Worms, and Micro Machines will also be honored with their own stamps.

The games were selected by the Royal Mail and The Association for UK Interactive Entertainment. “The UK has been at the forefront of the video games industry for decades,” said Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker. “In the 1980s and 90s, young designers grappled with coding on the new microcomputers and set the template for the industry with iconic games.”

The set is designed to honor the work of Bullfrog, Codemasters, Psygnosis, Core Design, and Team 17. For our money, the only development team that stands out as being missing from the honors list is Bitmap Bros. “This collection celebrates a selection of the great British video games that have helped define both the national and global development scene over decades,” said Jo Twist, chief executive of UKIE.

The set will be on sale on Jan. 21, and will cost £14.25. There will also be a collector's sheet of Tomb Raider stamps available for £11.40.

Next page