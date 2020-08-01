Astral Chain Director Shares That The Game Has "Sold Above Expectations"

Creating new intellectual property has become something of a rarity these days. A lot of things we consume in media are either a remake or sequel of a pre-existing property that we all know about. It seem like original and fresh ideas can no longer thrive in today’s market, in no matter what media.

However there are exceptions. Sometimes a new IP will show up out of nowhere, and surprise everyone. Nintendo has been releasing new IP on their consoles for a while now, releasing several new games that were not a sequel or remake of a pre-existing property. They release these new IP in tangent with their usual Mario and Zelda games, having a reasonable balance between the old and the new in their release schedule.

Splatoon was a completely new game that was released on the Wii U in 2015, and ended up being a big hit for Nintendo. They would later try to replicate that success by releasing other new property on the Switch, such as Arms and Astral Chain.

We were really impress with Astral Chain, calling it “the anime police action game [we] didn't know [we] needed”. We were however unsure if the game would find a large enough audience; it was completely new IP with no previous connections with other games.

In spite of that, it appears that the game was able to find some success. According to a Nintendo Everything, Astral Chain’s director, Takahisa Taura, has been quoted in an interview to be pleased with the game’s sales. Taura quotes, “Thankfully, Astral Chain has sold above expectations.”

While no number was given, it is a positive outlook for Astral Chain. If sales are truly above expectations, then a sequel is possibly for this hack-and-slash title.

Astral Chain is an action, adventure game developed by PlatinumGames, the same developers as Nier and Bayonetta. The game is about the last remnants of humanity taking shelter in a Megacity called “The Ark.” Players take control of one of two twins, who both work for a special Police Task Force that fights against strange monsters known as Chimeras. The police use unique Chimeras known as Legions to their fights against enemies and protect what’s left of humanity.

