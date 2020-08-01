Red Dead Online Gets New Shop Items, Moonshiner Bonuses

Rockstar is kicking off the year in Red Dead Online with some new items in the shop, a Free Aim Series, and some discounts. The Wheeler, Rawson And Co. Catalogue has some new items for sale that might pique the interest of players. Some of these items will only be available for a limited time, so grab anything that catches your eye before it is gone.

Rivera Hooded Tunic (permanent)

McCrum Pants (permanent)

Palma Hats (permanent)

Baldock Hats (permanent)

Kelley Boots (permanent)

Pico Sandals (permanent)

Boutell Hat (temporary)

Leavitt Jacket (temporary)

The week's Featured Free Aim series this week is focused on capture modes. Hostile Territory, Overrun, Plunder, Spoils of War, and Up in Smoke are all available to challenge your skills in the saddle, and with a gun.

The recent Moonshiners update is also in the spotlight. Anyone who reaches Moonshiner Rank 3 before Jan. 13 will receive exclusive Kelley Boots. You can claim this after Jan. 13 from the Rewards section. You can also get 500 Moonshiner Role XP by flavoring any batch of moonshine. Selling any Batch of Medium-strength shine this week will also land you a 30% discount on any Norfolk Roadster Horse. Just like your free boots, you can grab this from the Rewards section.

If you haven't explored the noble art of moonshining yet, you can get 25 percent off the cost of all Moonshiner Shack Properties and Property Relocations. Traders can get a 40 percent discount on Novice and Promising Trader Role Items.

Folk with a verified Social Club email address and who have set up two-step verification will receive discounts on the Outlaw Pass, Role Items for the Bounty Hunter, Trader and Collector Roles, and a free Kladruber Horse of their choice.

