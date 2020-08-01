Rumor: January 9 Pokémon Direct Will Share New Details About Sword and Shield

Pokémon Direct airs later this week, bringing with it new information about the wildly popular franchise. According to Nintendo, the livestream will feature “roughly 20 minutes of new Pokémon information,” but what this will involve is still a mystery. Since Pokémon Sword and Shield were released just a couple of months ago, on Nov. 15, 2019, it is unlikely that Nintendo will be announcing a new game already. This leaves fans wondering what exactly will be announced during the presentation.

Twitter user @Ruki185 has posted a screenshot of what appears to be a German press release, which “specifically states” that the presentation will contain “new details” about both Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. The Twitter user got this information from the German NoE press server.

For everyone getting their hopes up for the #PokemonDirect (stuff like Sinnoh remakes): The German press release specifically states that we'll get "new details about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield". pic.twitter.com/fZ1QKbrMBU — Ruki Number 185 (@Ruki185) January 7, 2020

However, since Nintendo has not confirmed this information, there is no telling what will be revealed during the presentation.

Many fans were hoping for a remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, which were initially released on the Nintendo DS in 2006. Still, there has been no substantial evidence to suggest this. Since Sword and Shield are the latest Pokémon titles, it would be surprising if the new information isn’t connected to them in some way.

Pokémon Direct will stream live at 6:30am PT (9:30am ET / 2:30pm GMT / 3:30pm CET) on Friday Jan. 9th, and fans can tune in to see what Nintendo have in store for the year ahead.

