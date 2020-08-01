Pokémon Go: January 2020 Community Day Will Star Piplup

Pokémon Go have officially announced that January's Community Day event will features the cute and cuddly penguin Pokémon from Gen. IV.

We already knew the time and dates of the upcoming Community Day event, as Niantic announced on the Pokémon Go blog a month prior. It was in the previous announcement that the company revealed that the time in which January's Community Day will begin will be determined by which part of the hemisphere you live in. Players in the northern hemisphere will get the event at a different time than those who live in the southern hemisphere. This is a change from the previous Community Day events, and it was apparently done because of feedback from players.

Today, Niantic officially announced that Piplup would be the star for the first Community Day of the new year in Pokémon Go. Piplup is the penguin Pokémon, who served as the water starter in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. It can fully evolve into Empoleon, a water and steel-type emperor penguin Pokémon.

It was previously rumored that Piplup was going to be the star of January's Community Day. The other two starters from Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, Turtwig and Chimchar, were already the stars of the September and November Community Day events from last year respectively. With Piplup now getting its own Community Day, all three starters from Gen. IV have now been part of the event.

The Piplup Community Day event launches on Jan. 19. Three hour lures and one-fourth egg hatch distances will be available for participating players. Any Piplup that fully evolves into an Empoleon during the event will learn an exclusive move. However, at this moment, the select move is unknown.

Piplup Community Day event will last from 11am to 2pm in the northern hemisphere, and 3pm to 6pm in the southern hemisphere.

