The Surge 2 Will Unleash the Kraken With Its First Expansion Next Week

Deck13’s The Surge 2 turned out to be one of last year’s sleeper hits, with its hardcore action and beautiful presentation. And now, it’s about to expand even further with its first expansion.

The developer announced today that the Kraken DLC is set to arrive on Jan. 16. The first trailer for it is below, and it promises to be just as intense as the original game.

In this newest chapter, players will make their way to a new location — the aircraft carrier VBS Krakow. It’s out of active service, transformed into a luxurious retreat for those that can afford it. However, it’s since become overrun by deadly robots, and it’s up to you to clean house.

Those who purchased The Surge 2’s Season Pass will have earlier access to the Kraken episode, starting on Jan. 14. If you didn’t purchase it yet, the Pass is still available for $19.99. Those who purchase it will also get access to 13 new weapons, including the BORAX-I Quantum.

Haven’t bought the game yet? Deck13 has a Premium Edition on the way. This version of The Surge 2 will also drop on Jan. 16, featuring the main game and all of its downloadable content. These include bonus goodies such as the URBN Gear Pack, the Public Enemy Weapon Pack and the Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack. Pricing isn’t available just yet, but it’s likely to be around $49.99.

If you haven’t checked out The Surge 2, this is the perfect month to do so. It’s available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Next page