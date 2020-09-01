Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition On Switch Will Offer Style Change

It looks like Devil May Cry 3 on the Nintendo Switch will offer a new gameplay feature that was not in other versions of the game.

Capcom, the publishers of the DMC series, hinted that the Switch version of the upcoming re-release of Devil May Cry 3 might have “A Little Something Extra.” Based on new information on the official Devil May Cry website, we may now know what that something extra is.

The website claims that the gameplay function for DmC 3 on Switch will have a new Style Change system. The website describes Style Change as allowing players to “experience the action through a number of unique Styles.” Style Change suggests that players would be able to switch different combat styles on the fly during real-time gameplay.

Related: The Original Devil May Cry Is Coming To Switch This Summer

The screenshots shared on the official sited showed the main character, Dante, using the Swordmaster and Gunslinger Styles. According to Siliconera, this would more closely match the gameplay style that Dante will later adopt in Devil May Cry 4.

Devil May Cry 3 is a prequel to the original Devil May Cry video game. DMC 3 takes place earlier in Dante’s career as a demon-slaying badass. Dante needs to reach the top of a mysterious tower that serves as the conduit to the Demon World to confront his older brother, Vergil.

It was initially released as Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening in 2005 on the PlayStation 2, a Special Edition and HD versions of the game would later be ported onto other systems. The Special Edition version will release on the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 20, 2020.

Next page