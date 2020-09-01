Vaporean and Jolteon Added to Build-A-Bear's 2020 Line Up

With the recent addition of Flareon to the Build-A-Bear lineup, it only makes sense that the company would follow up with more Eevee Evolutions for 2020. The latest Pokémon to be added are Jolteon and Vaporeon. A graphic showing that Jolteon would release in the summer of 2020, with Vaporeon coming in late summer, has appeared on the UK Build-A-Bear website.

Build-A-Bear is a worldwide chain of toy stores that specialize in making custom bears. Visitors to the store can have their toy bears made to their specifications. Established in 1997, the company has become a worldwide success, with over 400 stores all across the globe. The company also has a range of collectible cross-over products that can be purchased online. Unlike the rest of the companies products, the Pokémon toys cannot be personalized, but various accessories are available for them.

They have produced stuffed versions of Snubbull, Pikachu, Piplup, Squirtle, Pichu, and Eevee. For 2020, they are focusing on bringing more Eevee Evolutions. While no images of the toys themselves are currently on the website, the style and look will be very similar to the products they have already released.

