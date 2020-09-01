PlayStation Hires Former Microsoft Exec As Head of Global Business Operations

Sony is still making moves as it prepares for the launch of its PlayStation 5 console — and that includes bringing in an experienced player from the Microsoft side of things.

GamesIndustry International reports that the company has brought on sales veteran Veronica Rogers as its new senior vice president of business operations. With it, the company is looking to make the shift from a regional structure into one ‘single global system.’

With her job, she’ll be handling the company’s “go-to-market” strategy, as well as its sales operations for both digital and physical games. In addition, she’ll also focus on the growth of the company’s subscription services, including its online-enabled PlayStation Plus and cloud-based PlayStation Now.

Along with Microsoft, Rogers also worked for several years with strategic planning and leading business development with Dell.

Rogers said in a statement, "The PlayStation brand is one of the most beloved in the world and I am excited to join a company that has such a passionate community, legendary history, and an amazing leadership team. My experience leading global sales organizations will help excel the PlayStation business and deliver the best gaming experiences to fans across the world."

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan added, "She will play a crucial role in scaling the business and I'm thrilled she has brought her expertise to the PlayStation family."

We’ll see how her role plays out as the PlayStation 5 is announced this year — with a release to follow sometime during the holiday season.

