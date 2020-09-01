Nintendo Switch New Year Sale Is Now Live In the U.S., Huge Savings On Its Biggest Games
Not to be outdone by the Festive sale that went live in Europe last month, Nintendo of America has its own Nintendo Switch sale going on. And it’s a huge opportunity for players to save on some of its biggest games.
Starting today and running through Jan. 16 at 11:59PM PDT, consumers can pick up digital versions of favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Risk of Rain 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Splatoon 2 and several other games at a discount.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s marked down:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- 30 percent off
- Splatoon 2- 30 percent off
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020- 43 percent off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition- 30 percent off
- Risk of Rain 2- 33 percent off
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition- 30 percent off
- Yoshi’s Crafted World- 30 percent off
- Just Dance 2020- 35 percent off
- Stardew Valley- 33 percent off
- Kirby Star Allies- 30 percent off
- New Super Lucky’s Tale- 10 percent off
- NBA 2K20- 50 percent off
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition- 30 percent off
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI- 50 percent off
- Terraria- 30 percent off
- ARMS- 30 percent off
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition- 20 percent off
- Dragon Ball FighterZ- 75 percent off
- Fitness Boxing- 30 percent
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection- 25 percent off
- Devil May Cry- 25 percent off
- Hotline Miami Collection- 50 percent off
- South Park; The Stick of Truth- 50 percent off
- Celeste- 50 percent off
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- 75 percent off
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch- 30 percent off
- GRIS- 50 percent off
- Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Gold Edition- 75 percent off
- Resident Evil 4- 33 percent off
- Mega Man 11- 33 percent off
- Wargroove- 20 percent off
- Sayonara Wild Hearts- 30 percent off
- Donut County- 50 percent off
- Children of Morta- 20 percent off
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast- 20 percent off
- Dead Cells- 30 percent off
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4- 50 percent off
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse- 40 percent off
- SteamWorld Dig 2- 60 percent off
- Torchlight II- 30 percent off
- Lego Harry Potter Collection- 70 percent off
- GoNNER- 70 percent off
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons- 30 percent off
- Neo Cab- 25 percent
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst- 50 percent off
- Team Sonic Racing- 50 percent off
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech- 30 percent off
- What Remains of Edith Finch- 30 percent off
- Stranger Things 3: The Game- 75 percent off
- L.A. Noire- 50 percent off
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon- 50 percent off
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest- 40 percent off
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night- 30 percent off
- God Eater 3- 40 percent off
- Super Bomberman R- 75 percent off
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition- 67 percent off
- Moonlighter- 60 percent off
- Banner Saga 3- 50 percent off
In addition, several classic Nintendo 3DS games are also available for a low price. Check out the deals below:
- Luigi’s Mansion- 40 percent off
- Miitopia- 40 percent off
- WarioWare Gold- 40 percent off
- BOXBOY!- 40 percent off
- Fire Emblem Awakening- 40 percent off
- Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D- 40 percent off
Again, these deals are good through the 16th, so get that eShop credit and get to spending. You can see all of the available deals here.