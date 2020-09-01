Nintendo Switch New Year Sale Is Now Live In the U.S., Huge Savings On Its Biggest Games

Not to be outdone by the Festive sale that went live in Europe last month, Nintendo of America has its own Nintendo Switch sale going on. And it’s a huge opportunity for players to save on some of its biggest games.

Starting today and running through Jan. 16 at 11:59PM PDT, consumers can pick up digital versions of favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Risk of Rain 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Splatoon 2 and several other games at a discount.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s marked down:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- 30 percent off

Splatoon 2- 30 percent off

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020- 43 percent off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition- 30 percent off

Risk of Rain 2- 33 percent off

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition- 30 percent off

Yoshi’s Crafted World- 30 percent off

Just Dance 2020- 35 percent off

Stardew Valley- 33 percent off

Kirby Star Allies- 30 percent off

New Super Lucky’s Tale- 10 percent off

NBA 2K20- 50 percent off

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition- 30 percent off

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI- 50 percent off

Terraria- 30 percent off

ARMS- 30 percent off

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition- 20 percent off

Dragon Ball FighterZ- 75 percent off

Fitness Boxing- 30 percent

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection- 25 percent off

Devil May Cry- 25 percent off

Hotline Miami Collection- 50 percent off

South Park; The Stick of Truth- 50 percent off

Celeste- 50 percent off

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- 75 percent off

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch- 30 percent off

GRIS- 50 percent off

Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Gold Edition- 75 percent off

Resident Evil 4- 33 percent off

Mega Man 11- 33 percent off

Wargroove- 20 percent off

Sayonara Wild Hearts- 30 percent off

Donut County- 50 percent off

Children of Morta- 20 percent off

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast- 20 percent off

Dead Cells- 30 percent off

The Jackbox Party Pack 4- 50 percent off

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse- 40 percent off

SteamWorld Dig 2- 60 percent off

Torchlight II- 30 percent off

Lego Harry Potter Collection- 70 percent off

GoNNER- 70 percent off

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons- 30 percent off

Neo Cab- 25 percent

Mighty Gunvolt Burst- 50 percent off

Team Sonic Racing- 50 percent off

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech- 30 percent off

What Remains of Edith Finch- 30 percent off

Stranger Things 3: The Game- 75 percent off

L.A. Noire- 50 percent off

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon- 50 percent off

Munchkin: Quacked Quest- 40 percent off

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night- 30 percent off

God Eater 3- 40 percent off

Super Bomberman R- 75 percent off

Jotun: Valhalla Edition- 67 percent off

Moonlighter- 60 percent off

Banner Saga 3- 50 percent off

In addition, several classic Nintendo 3DS games are also available for a low price. Check out the deals below:

Luigi’s Mansion- 40 percent off

Miitopia- 40 percent off

WarioWare Gold- 40 percent off

BOXBOY!- 40 percent off

Fire Emblem Awakening- 40 percent off

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D- 40 percent off

Again, these deals are good through the 16th, so get that eShop credit and get to spending. You can see all of the available deals here.

