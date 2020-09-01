Sword and Shield DLC Will Add 200 New Pokémon to the Game

The surprise announcement of an expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield that will feature two new DLCs should be good news to fans of the game. The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra DLCs will add over 200 Pokémon to the game. This will increase the number of Pokémon in the game from 400 to 600, an increase of 50 percent.

To make things more interesting, a new Pokémon is already in the game, in the form of Galarian Slowpoke. The trailer for the DLC gives us a great look at many of the Pokémon that will be coming to the game, with some obvious fan favorites in there.

The best news is that you won't even need to own the DLC to get the new Pokémon added to your Pokédex. Game Freak has plans to allow people to trade Pokémon from people who own the DLC, even if they don't own the DLC themselves. Free updates will also be available when the DLCs are released.

The expansions will also include lots of new features for you to get to grips with, as you try to become the world's greatest Trainer.

Pokémon Home will also be releasing next month, according to Nintendo. While no exact date was given, this will be good news to all fans of Pokémon games. The service is designed to replace Pokémon Bank, and is expect to have a price of $4.99 annually. You will be able to transfer Pokémon from Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon GO.

While players will also be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Home to Sword and Shield, this function will be limited to just the Pokémon that appear in the game's Pokédex. Pokémon Home will also support all the new Pokémon that are introduced with the new expansions.

Next page