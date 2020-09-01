Grand Theft Auto Online’s Latest Update Offers a Sweet New Ride and Cash Doubling Events

This week’s update for Grand Theft Auto Online is live, giving players the chance to double their earnings across various events — and with a slick new vehicle to boot. Rockstar Games provided details on what players can expect, detailed below.

First off, the Överflöd Imorgon is up for grabs. It’s a “revolutionary chrome molybdenum steel wonder” that will help you leave the opposition in the dust. This “electric thoroughbred” sports car is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport.

In addition, for those looking to stack up their GTA$ and RP, there’s opportunity galore to do so. Double Rewards are now available through the entire Arena War Series, including modes like Carnage, Flag War, Hot Bomb and Bomb Ball. These are available through Jan. 16. They can also double their earnings through Resurrection, the Adversary Mode that helps you revive downed allies by taking down enemies.

Doubled payouts are also available for all Contact Missions over the course of this week. To take part, all you need to do is answer texts left in your iFruit inbox, or check them out on the Jobs page in the Online Menu.

Finally, those of you that picked up the Yellow Dog with Cone Statue as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update can now get fashion to match. These include two limited edition shirts with the “iconic” design, as well as a pair of slip-on loafers. You can see one of the shirt designs below.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don't forget that GTA V and Online are available on Xbox Game Pass as well.

