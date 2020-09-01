Borderlands 3's Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite Gets Difficulty Scaling, but Not for Long

Borderlands 3 players who’ve been waiting for promised changes to Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite to tackle the notoriously difficult mission will finally get their chance. Developer Gearbox Software announced that difficulty scaling for the raid is being implemented next week, but only for a short time.

Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite is the first endgame raid to appear in Borderlands 3, with further Takedowns scheduled to come later. According to Gearbox, this mission is intended to be one of the game’s most intense challenges, meant to be attempted only by parties of four experienced Vault Hunters.

Though players welcomed the addition of endgame content when the Takedown was added, many took issue with the balance, particularly the fact that the content is always scaled to four players. That means that players who can’t find full multiplayer groups or simply preferred to play solo were all but locked out of the Takedown.

That’s set to change next week, as Gearbox is implementing a temporary scaled Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event. From Jan. 16 to 30, Gearbox says that the Takedown will be “slightly easier,” giving more players a chance to experience the entire raid and grab some of the high-level loot contained within. After Jan. 30, Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite will return to its previous difficulty level.

The scaled Takedown event was originally set to launch on New Year’s Eve, but was delayed due to “technical issues,” according to Gearbox.

In addition to the Takedown scaling, Gearbox also announced a handful of less significant hotfixes going live in Borderlands 3 on all platforms today.

Addressed a reported concern that FL4K’s Furious Attack was sometimes not applying bonuses to pet damage as expected

Addressed a reported concern that Rakkcelerate was sometimes not applying the cooldown modifier as stated on the skill’s description

Addressed a reported concern that Cheap Tip’s total weapon shield capacity was sometimes not appearing in the tooltip on the item card

Addressed a reported concern that The Arbalest of Discipline was sometimes spawning with just shields

Temporarily lowered the health on Anointed Enforcer

The final point, lowering the health of the Anointed Enforcer, is only a temporary fix as the developer works to solve a problem that made the enemy more difficult than intended thanks to its immunity abilities not working properly.

