Lucasfilm Wasn't "Super Comfortable" With Fallen Order Being a Star Wars Game about Jedi

Lucasfilm was originally resistant to the idea of a melee-focused action adventure game "about Jedi and Force powers," Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game director Stig Asmussen recalled during the latest AIAS Game Maker's podcast.

Very early in the process of developing the title, Asmussen said, the owner of the intellectual property was contrary to the idea of a game about Jedi and Force, and instead wanted Respawn Entertainment to work on something involving "blasters and bounty hunters," that would have been more in the vein of Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

The director was disappointed as such request because, at that stage, the development team was already assembled with a melee-focused action adventure game in mind; he even added that "you might as well ask me and us to start building a racing game at this point," as the way the team was assembled was not going to work with that as it wouldn't have done with a racer.

"They weren't super comfortable with the idea," Asmussen recalled. "I pitched, 'Hey what if we do a game about Jedi and Force powers, and they were not super comfortable with that. They threw it back and said, 'What about blasters and bounty hunters?' That's not the background of the team we've built; you might as well ask me and us to start building a racing game at this point. I don't think anybody's going to be happy with the results of that."

Later in the process, he came to learn that "for them, Jedi is the Holy Grail" and that "to make a game about Jedi, you gotta earn it." That's why Lucasfilm kind of wanted to test Respawn Entertainment on something different before letting them go all in with the Star Wars IP, and even later they would provide the studio with a series of "hard no" on several ideas the developers had along the road.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order eventually had strong sales, even though exact figures were not provided, and this proves that the way the partnership between Respawn and Lucasfilm was built ended up being positive for the title's quality.

