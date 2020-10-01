Bungie Is Planning a Limited Edition T-shirt to Raise Money for Those Affected by Australian Fires

From time to time, Bungie takes time off from creating stories about heroes in space to honor heroes on earth and assist in helping it with the troubles that those heroes are facing. Over the years, they have raised money to help the victims of hurricanes Katrina and Harvey and have donated to those affected by earthquakes in Haiti, Japan, and Nepal.

It's now time for Bungie to turn their attention to the Australian fires. Bungie is developing a limited edition t-shirt to help raise funds to fight the flames and help with animal conservation in affected areas. The t-shirt, which comes with an exclusive Destiny 2 “Star Light, Star Bright” emblem redemption code with purchase, will be available for pre-order on the Bungie Store and Bungie Store EU between Thursday, January 16 and Tuesday, February 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific, ending with the weekly reset and the end of Crimson Days.

Half of the generated revenue will be donated to WIRES, Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. NSW Rural Fire Service will be the recipient of the other half, as they serve the New South Wales area, which has been devastated by the fires.

In next week's This Week at Bungie post, Bungie will reveal more information about the fundraiser, and how gamers can help out. While gamers all over the world have been coming up with some cool ideas to help raise funds, these ideas usually involve skins. Skins take time to make, test, and get into a game, while help is needed now. This is the advantage of the route that Bungie is going, as gamers still get something for their willingness to help others. As Bungie has shown, time and time again, the Destiny community is always willing to help those in need.

