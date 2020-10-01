GameStop Subsidiary EB Games Shutting Down 19 Unprofitable Stores in Australia
GameStop has announced that its subsidiary in EB Games would be shutting down 19 of over 300 stores across Australia, by the end of January.
The video game retailer explained in a statement to Kotaku Australia that they were “constantly evaluating [their] property portfolio” to ensure that the stores kept up with the “changing retail landscape.” Through this, EB Games realized that the 19 stores in question were “unprofitable,” but would give staff the opportunity to transition to surrounding stores.
Despite this news, EB Games also stated that 2020 would see new larger format stores being opened, which would combine EB Games and Zing Pop Culture together. The hybrid stores would be supported by the “omni-channel offering” and “6 million loyalty members”, therefore continuing EB Games’ status as Australia’s largest specialty retailer.
A full list includes:
- Birkenhead Point EB Games NSW 2047
- Blacktown EB Games NSW 2148
- Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507
- Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031
- City Cross EB Games SA 5000
- Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163
- Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175
- Dianella EB Games WA 6059
- Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158
- Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300
- Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950
- Inala EB Games QLD 4077
- Inverell EB Games NSW 236
- Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076
- Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030
- Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609
- Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216
- Underwood EB Games QLD 4119
- Winston Hills EB Games NSW 215
The stores being closed include those in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia. Some of these stores including Blacktown in New South Wales and Docklands in Victoria, are large retail locations.
All of the stores included on the list are going through a stock clearing sale, with discounts being seen at around 20 to 60 percent off. This news comes after GameStop reported a revenue decrease of 24.7% in the third quarter of 2019, with GameStop CEO George Sherman describing only the release of the next-generation consoles as a possibility for growth.