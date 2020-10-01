GameStop Subsidiary EB Games Shutting Down 19 Unprofitable Stores in Australia

GameStop has announced that its subsidiary in EB Games would be shutting down 19 of over 300 stores across Australia, by the end of January.

The video game retailer explained in a statement to Kotaku Australia that they were “constantly evaluating [their] property portfolio” to ensure that the stores kept up with the “changing retail landscape.” Through this, EB Games realized that the 19 stores in question were “unprofitable,” but would give staff the opportunity to transition to surrounding stores.

Despite this news, EB Games also stated that 2020 would see new larger format stores being opened, which would combine EB Games and Zing Pop Culture together. The hybrid stores would be supported by the “omni-channel offering” and “6 million loyalty members”, therefore continuing EB Games’ status as Australia’s largest specialty retailer.

A full list includes:

Birkenhead Point EB Games NSW 2047

Blacktown EB Games NSW 2148

Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507

Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031

City Cross EB Games SA 5000

Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163

Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175

Dianella EB Games WA 6059

Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158

Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300

Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950

Inala EB Games QLD 4077

Inverell EB Games NSW 236

Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076

Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030

Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609

Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216

Underwood EB Games QLD 4119

Winston Hills EB Games NSW 215

The stores being closed include those in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia. Some of these stores including Blacktown in New South Wales and Docklands in Victoria, are large retail locations.

All of the stores included on the list are going through a stock clearing sale, with discounts being seen at around 20 to 60 percent off. This news comes after GameStop reported a revenue decrease of 24.7% in the third quarter of 2019, with GameStop CEO George Sherman describing only the release of the next-generation consoles as a possibility for growth.

