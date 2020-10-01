Star Wars’ Next Video Game Could Have Ties With a New Film Trilogy

Last year’s hit Star Wars game, Jedi: Fallen Order managed to find a cozy spot in an already established film legacy. But some new details suggest that the next game in the series could actually kick off one of its own.

A site called MakingStarWars recently reported that this new game will tie in with Disney’s net Star Wars films. And what’s more, it’ll reportedly take place four hundred years prior to the Skywalker Saga, in an era known as “The High Republic.”

The reported title of this new entry is Project Luminous, which was actually hinted at during New York Comic-Con 2019. During a showcase, Disney teased the project, noting, “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things. Until...PROJECT LUMINOUS, 2020.” It didn’t have anything else to add at that point, aside from a number of Star Wars authors working on it.

Another source, a Hungarian gaming site called Ziro.hu, added to this story. They noted that Project Luminous could arrive sometime in 2021, kicking off events for the first new Star Wars film to follow in 2022. However, they didn’t have information about who’s developing the game, or if EA is still on board to publish it. More than likely, it is, considering the turn-around success of Star Wars: Battlefront II and strong reception of Jedi: Fallen Order.

These details are speculative at best, as Disney hasn’t said a word about Project Luminous outside of its initial reveal. But the next saga taking place in the High Republic sounds exciting, especially if it has potential traits with BioWare’s classics Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Could we be seeing the return of the Star Wars RPG?

We’ll let you know as soon as anything is made official.

Next page