Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Could Be the Biggest Game In the Series Yet, And With Co-Op

Although Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok hasn’t been officially revealed yet, there have been leaks and rumors suggesting what fans might expect from the latest chapter. And a new one that just surfaced over on Reddit indicates that we’re in for the biggest Assassin’s Creed game yet. Yep, even bigger than Odyssey.

An anonymous report from someone that says they have ties with the development team posted the info. It once again indicates that the game will take place during the Viking era, with a release month of September.

It also notes that, instead of selecting between a male and female character, players will be able to choose the gender of the main character, a new “hero” by the name of Jora. What’s more, they’ll lead a group that can be filled in by other players, through drop-in/drop-out co-op for up to four people. This would be the first time that the series utilized co-op since Assassin’s Creed Unity. What’s more, it’ll be cross-gen, so everyone will be able to join the adventure, not just those with PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Regarding size, the game’s map will consist of almost the entirety of Northern Europe, including cities like Paris, York and London. It sounds like you’ll be exploring for hours as you find new missions to tackle and gear to equip.

There’s also a little information regarding gameplay. First, you’ll be able to take part in “dynamic, large scale wars” that unfold in real time, which means combat will play a heavy part. There’s also word that the stealth has been overhauled, but keeps the assassination mechanics intact.

As far as when we’ll see the first reveal for Ragnarok, it’s hard to say. The report suggests that Sony will have a trailer ready to go with its official PlayStation 5 reveal, which could take place in February. But, then again, there’s always Ubisoft’s E3 showcase, where it’s been known to have a surprise or two — like Watch Dogs Legion and Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Now, take all of this with a grain of salt, as Ubisoft hasn’t said a word about Ragnarok. But, hopefully, that’ll change soon enough, and we’ll be right back on the bloody assassination trail. With a Viking, no less.

