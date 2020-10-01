DC Universe Online Celebrates 9th Anniversary With Free Gifts and Open Episodes

It’s hard to believe that DC Universe Online is nine years old. It still feels like only yesterday that we fired up the superhero MMO for the first time. But Daybreak Games isn’t letting the occasion go by quietly.

In a new blog post, the developers announced anniversary gifts to the game’s players. These include a free character advance to CR255 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC; and CR100 on Nintendo Switch. This should give players a boost as they head back into action, whether they’re using an existing character or someone new. Everyone will also be able to use the special Hera’s Strength 2020 gear, as pictured above. These items are only available through Jan. 31.

Members can also take advantage of their Member Appreciation Gift Box. Inside, there’s an Artifact Cache, Artifact Catalysts, bonus experience points and Seals, along with a full set of Royal Chroma Materials. These should give your outfit a little extra polish. It’s also available through the end of the month.

Those that don’t have a membership yet can purchase them on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at a 25 percent discount.

Open Episodes have also returned, with all players able to jump in through Episode 35 (with the exception of Metal Part II). They’re available through Feb. 7.

Finally, don’t forget the Attack of the Anti-Monitor event, which is also happening throughout this month. Get your friends together and save the day, if you can.

Here’s to DC Universe Online celebrating nine years of superhero bliss. Could it get nine more?

