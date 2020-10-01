New Pokemon Anime Movie Shows Ash Meeting A Wild New Character

A new teaser and poster for an upcoming Pokémon animated movie has been released, and it shows Ash Ketchum meeting up with an unique new companion.

According to Serebii, the new movie’s title will be Pokémon the Movie – Coco (Kotaku spells Coco as ‘Koko’).

Serebii Picture: First poster for Pokémon the Movie - Coco https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/hmSgI1mIBY — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 10, 2020

The teaser is very short, and it begins by showing a mysterious young boy swinging in the jungle. Ash and Pikachu are in the middle of the jungle, and looks around their surroundings. The teaser then ends with a shrine, and an unknown toddler smiling at us, the audience.

Kotaku writes that the translated tagline for the film is “I want to tell you”. What this means, we don’t know. The film is currently slated to release in Japan on July 10; no word on any western release date, though it is safe to assume that film will have a limited theatrical release in the US just like the previous Pokémon anime films did.

Based on first impressions, it looks like the mysterious young boy will be major character in the movie. He is tanned with very dark hair, and has white markings covering his body. He looks like a typical wild child, someone who grew up in nature and was raised by animals (or in this case by Pokémon).

On the little information we know about the film, this new movie remind us a lot about “The Kangaskhan Kid” episode from the first season of the Pokémon anime. In that episode, Ash and companions meet a wild child who lives with a heard of Kangaskhan. They then help the child’s real parents get reacquainted with their son.

If this upcoming movie also features a heard of Kangaskhan, then we know where that inspiration came from.

The Pokémon Company has been releasing a new animated movie for the franchise for nearly every year since Pokémon the First Movie, with some exceptions. The last few movies (excluding Mewtwo Strikes Back: EVOLUTION) have adopted a different style and storyline than the mainline anime. This new Pokémon movie appears to continue the stylistic choices as those recent films.

