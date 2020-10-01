Trade evolutions and more Unova Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

Niantic has just revealed that Pokémon Go will be gaining a bunch of new Pokémon, as well as a key new feature that has been a main mechanic in the mainline games since the very first title.

One of the first things announced is that more Unova Pokémon are coming to the mobile title. Unova is the name of the region from Pokémon Black and White, the fifth generation of Pokémon games.

Unova Pokémon like Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet will begin spawning in the wild.

Not only are those Pokémon coming to the game, but a bunch of new Gen. V Pokémon going to start hatching from eggs. Venipede and Dwebble can now hatch in 2 km Eggs, while Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet can hatch from 5 km Eggs. Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen and Axew can hatch from 10 km eggs. Timburr will also start appearing in one-star raids.

Some Unova Pokémon will also only spawn certain parts of the world. Throh will show up in North America, South America, and Africa. Sawk will appear in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Maractus will appear in the Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America. Finally, red-striped Basculin will spawn in the Eastern Hemisphere, whereas blue-striped Basculin will spawn in the Western hemisphere.

Even more Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region have been found roaming around Pokémon GO! Will you be among the first to catch all of them? https://t.co/7hncAZWizI pic.twitter.com/NtFZQpUW0b — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 10, 2020

Pokémon Go will also finally be introducing trade evolutions, a staple in the franchise since the beginning. Trade Evolutions are being described as a no candy-cost way to evolve specific Pokémon. According to the Pokémon Go blog, this is what Pokémon who will benefit from trade evolutions.

Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter are some Pokémon that can now benefit from trade Evolution. If you received one of these Pokémon in a trade in the past—congratulations! That Pokémon will retroactively qualify for no Candy cost when you evolve it.

Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region that benefit from trade Evolution: Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast, and Shelmet are now appearing in Pokémon Go and will be eligible for trade Evolution benefits. And remember, Trainers: Boldore’s and Gurdurr’s Evolutions, Gigalith and Conkeldurr, might be powerful Pokémon to have in your battle parties!

Even though the blog simply writes that the new features will arrive “soon”, Serebii has reported that Trade evolutions and the new Unova Pokémon are now live in Pokémon Go.

Serebii Note: Trade Evolutions are now live in Pokémon GO https://t.co/oV6DIIA7Ub pic.twitter.com/YvCxKP5lgN — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 10, 2020

Serebii Update: More Unova Pokémon are now live in Pokémon GO. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/ZFzM61RXLo — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 10, 2020

