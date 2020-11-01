Cyber Shadow Offers 4-10 Hours of Gameplay Without Achievements

Cyber Shadow, a nice surprise announcement from 2019, has gotten some new details about its playtime through an interview with the game's developer, Aarne "MekaSkull" Hunziker.

Hunziker is the game's lone developer and the game will be published by Yacht Club Games, the makers of Shovel Knight. In an interview with Nintendo Enthusiast, Hunziker discussed several aspects of the game, particularly how long it will take players to beat it. Hunziker told Nintendo Enthusiast that "... playtesters are taking anywhere from four to ten hours to reach the ending. This is not counting feats/achievements."

That's a solid amount of time for a side scrolling game, and that's without the amount of time it will take to complete all the achievements and whatnot in the game. Regardless, Shovel Knight was a wonderful side scrolling adventure, and if the makers of that game are backing this one, Cyber Shadow already looks to be a great game for fans of the genre to dig into.

There still hasn't been a confirmed release date for the game, but we do know that it is set to be released on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

