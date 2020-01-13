eShop confirms Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX on Switch size as 2.1GB

The file size of Nintendo’s upcoming remake of Gameboy Advance and DS adventure Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, titled Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, has been revealed after the game’s eShop store page went live on the Switch.

The game, which is due for release in March. 6, is scheduled to take up about 2.1GB of data on your Switch. As a comparison for size, Pokémon Sword and Shield each take up over 10GB, so this remake is modest in size. It should also mean that it won’t require an SD card to play unlike other big games such as L.A. Noire, which required an SD card to be able to play.

The game is based on the 2005 original release which came in two varieties. Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team was released on the Gameboy Advanced, while Blue Rescue Team launched on the Nintendo DS, taking advantage of the dual-screen. While the reception for the games on both devices was average to OK, they both sold well and led to sequels later for the DS.

The game follows the player, who has been turned into a Pokémon, suffering from amnesia about how, and with the help of Pokémon companions, you must explore “mystery dungeons”, randomly changing dungeons that hold wild Pokémon that allow you to complete jobs at the nearby town, allowing you to build up resources and strength as you attempt to discover the reasons behind the recent occurrence of several natural disasters.

You can download a demo of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX on the Nintendo eShop right now.

Next page