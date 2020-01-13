Junichi Masuda Can't Even Enjoy His Birthday Without Someone Moaning About Missing Pokémon

It seems that it's too much to ask for one person to celebrate their birthday amidst the news of not all Pokémon being in Sword and Shield. Junichi Masuda, longtime employee at Game Freak, celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 12th. Many Pokémon fans both national and international have wished him a happy birthday, but there are still some who are mad about the missing Pokémon still not in Sword and Shield. While the majority of comments were positive, there were some toxic comments from ungrateful fans. Japanese Twitter user MUKAKINHIMESA called out Masuda about the missing Pokémon, and he responded with the following tweet,

MUKAKINHIMESA's tweet roughly translates to, "Please say a word about the deletion of older Pokémon in order to earn money through DLC." Masuda's response is translated as, "It's a holiday today and it's my birthday, so could you take it easy?"

It is understandable to ask a question regarding the decisions made with DLC, as it has been announced that there will be an expansion pack for Pokémon Sword and Shield, but it is still disrespectful when Masuda only wanted to celebrate his birthday and thank his family, friends, and fans for the wishes and support. Sadly, not only were some Japanese users complaining, but there are some vocal Western users who took to Twitter to complain to Masuda.

たくさんのバースデーメッセージやイラストありがとうございました！！パワーもらいました！感謝！！みんなに「楽しい！」と言ってもらえるよう、気持ちを新たに気を引き締めて頑張ります！

Thank you for your birthday wish! I’m very happy! — 増田順一@GAME FREAK inc. (@Junichi_Masuda) January 13, 2020 Hours later, he expressed his gratitude to those who wished him a happy birthday, but there are still hateful people that took to drastic measures to make an obscene Photoshopped image with Masuda and another Game Freak employee and a spiteful hashtag. The Twitter user seems to be an account to represent the #BringBackNationalDex trend while also retweeting other people's tweets regarding the controversial topic. Thankfully, there was more positive than negative for when fans responded to Masuda, hoping that his birthday went well and that they are grateful for a hopeful future for Pokémon Sword and Shield's DLC that will offer more content and bring back more beloved Pokémon that can be obtained without needing the expansion passes. While it is sadly unfortunate that Masuda has to deal with toxic fans, we hoped that his birthday turned out wonderful and that things will look up for him in the future of Pokémon Sword and Shield's development as it transitions to the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra expansions.

