WoW player discovers he's been stabbed during a raid

World of Warcraft has never been considered a gory game, with much of the violence rooted to the lore of the Warcraft universe. But that doesn’t stop the players from finding ways of making their experience while playing like that, as one raider found out.

During a raid on World of Warcraft Classic’s Molten Core instance which took player yesterday evening, a member of WoW Twitch Streamer BeserkrStream’s raiding party announced drunkenly that he was confused by all of the blood that was over his walls. Further confusion was afoot when he discovered that hand marks looked like his own handprint.

A little later on, the player, named as Maverick, finally managed to find the source of the bleeding, which he proclaimed was coming from his stomach before clarifying that it was a cut to the left of his torso. He explained earlier in the stream that he had experienced some personal issues that might have caused an exchange while he was out that evening, but was too drunk to be able to realise the extent of the situation.

While the raiders on the stream were fairy amused by the situation, it’s difficult to evaluate how bad Maverick actually was from just his words, with just one or two members asking for his condition. We hope Maverick is OK!

You can see the clips from the streams below (NSFW).

