Ambitious gamers are speedrunning Ring Fit Adventure

People are testing their strength, determination, and endurance by speedrunning Ring Fit Adventure.

Speedruns are impressive on their own. Dedicated gamers find ways of completing their favorite games in record time, through impressive shortcuts, exploits, or full sessions with no breaks. The last one is what a Japanese YouTuber did with the Nintendo Switch’s Ring Fit Adventure.

First reported by Nintendo Life, a YouTuber by the name of Sakinyan completed Ring Fit Adventure during a nonstop session. Uploaded in hour long segments, Sakinyan completed the full run in 18 hours and 55 seconds. Sakinyan’s speedrun record is currently the top one for Any Percent and Any Level on SpeedRun.com. Only three people in total have managed to do this.

Sakinyan’s run was completed at the lowest level of difficulty. Even at that setting, the endurance and fitness level required to complete the game in a full sitting of 18 hours without a break is impressive. Even if it’s technically the easiest, it’s an impressive feat and shouldn’t be minimized.

More records on SpeedRun.com show that no one has completed it at the highest difficulty, level 30. That’s understandable, even average levels of 15-20 are difficult over time and can make the player sweat. Nintendo is acutely aware of the lack of activity brought on by video games and technology in general and Ring Fit Adventure is the Nintendo Switch’s solution. The difficulty ranges from level one to level 30. The early levels are easy and the game slowly eases players into more difficult gameplay, even if the base difficulty doesn’t change. The levels and worlds get longer with longer fights, more enemies, and more exercises to complete.

Because of the fitness focus, a speedrun of Ring Fit Adventure is an incredible feat of strength and endurance. Maintaining that for 18 solid hours is an admirable accomplishment.

Next page