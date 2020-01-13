Netflix Creates Interactive Timeline for Witcher Television Series

For anyone a little confused by the Netflix Witcher series, the streaming service posted a way for you to navigate these tricky waters.

A significant complaint from viewers of the Witcher television series was how the different timelines of the main characters fit together. Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri all had major things happening to them, but most of it was happening at different times. To make it significantly easier, you can now view a timeline that shows a map of all the known lands in the Witcher show with dates of when events happened.

There are four important lines to follow on the timeline:

The grey line is world events

The gold line are events tied to Geralt

The purple line are events tied to Yennefer

The cyan line are events tied to Ciri

You can follow the pathline to see the notable events and what episode they took place in the show. Geralt and Yennefer's first tales in the series were focused on their backgrounds and what they did to become who they were. Ciri, however, was in the immediate danger and seemed to have the most present timeline.

The first season of Witcher was about learning about these main characters, but now in season two they're all close together. For those eager to catch the show's next season, you need to wait until 2021, so until then, enjoy The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to sate your monster-hunting needs.

