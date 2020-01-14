Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Release Date May Have Been Leaked

Danish retailer Cool Shop may have just leaked the release date for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. A listing for the game appeared on the website with a release date of May 29. Nothing has been officially announced by Nintendo, and it is expected that further information about the game will be coming at the next Nintendo Direct.

Xenoblade Chronicles initially released for the Wii in 2010, but didn't make its way to North America until 2012. The remastered Switch version was announced last year, which instantly got fans interested. Xenoblade Chronicles was a huge success for developers Monolith Games and was followed up with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for the Switch in 2017.

It should be noted, that dates for unreleased games appear online in this manner all the time, and may not necessarily be accurate. The date may change in the future, or the date used by the retailer may have just been a filler, not based on any official information from the developers or publishers.

A date of May 29 would make some sense, as it would avoid clashing with the release of the much-anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is due to release on Mar. 20. While the date would help the game to avoid some very stacked looking release windows in March and April, it would still end up competing with titles like The Last of Us 2, Marvel's Avengers, and New World that all release in May.

