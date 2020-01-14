Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Day One Updates Weighing In at Over 11GB

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will reportedly release complete with two patches to be downloaded upon day one, as shared by Twisted Voxel.

The game is coming with updates 1.01 and 1.02, which are set to introduce gameplay content and improvements that will help players have a better experience. We also have changelogs for both the patches, so we can look more deeply into them:

Version 1.01

System features related to bonuses

Version 1.02

Improved loading times

Made it possible to travel directly to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Added sub stories

Adjusted the entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced)

Made other adjustments

Among the improvements, we can find better loading times compared with the previous versions, adjusted entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced), and a fix for fast travel, while newly added content feature unprecise "sub-stories."

While improvements are always welcome, users will perhaps be a bit disappointed at learning how big these patches will be. Downloading them will require over 11GB on PlayStation 4, around one fourth the size of the full game - according to Microsoft Store, it's 38.44GB on Xbox One.

As for the size of the full game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be rather significant compared with other video games inspired by the appreciated manga and anime franchise. It's an open-world RPG, and also featuring stories not told in the source material.

Should you be interested in purchasing the game, you're still in time to pre-order it as the launch date is slated for Jan. 17, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

