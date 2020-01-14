Today Is Your Last Chance to Get Gigantamax Meowth in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Today is your last chance to get your hands on an exclusive Gigantamax Meowth in Pokémon Sword and Shield. The special Pokémon is a reward for players who pre-ordered the game, or who purchased the game between the game's release and Jan. 15. With just one day left to go, you will need to need to buy into the game before tomorrow to get it.

Last chance! Receive an exclusive Gigantamax Meowth🙀 to use in-game if you purchase #PokemonSwordShield⚔🛡 before 15/01! Get your claws on it: https://t.co/oC0FsotF6H pic.twitter.com/Z50cTBA30j — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 14, 2020

If you have already purchased the game but haven't claimed your Gigantamax Meowth yet, getting it is straightforward. To get this Meowth via Mystery Gift, you’ll have to be connected to the internet and select "Mystery Gift" from the game’s pause menu. Mystery Gift should become accessible from the pause menu shortly after you get through the Slumbering Weald section near the beginning of the game.

Once you have access to Mystery Gift, you should be able to receive Gigantamax Meowth via the internet. For a more in-depth guide on how Mystery Gift works, click here. Your game should receive the special Meowth that can Gigantamax, which can immediately be placed either in your party or a box.

While Gigantamax Meowth might not be a Pokémon that you use for long, it can be very useful in the early game and could be your only Pokémon capable of using the Gigantamax feature for a while.

If you have played Let's Go Pikachu, or Let's Go Eevee, you will also be able to get Gigantamax versions of those Pokémon in the early game as well. You'll then be able to swap them in and out of your party and level them up as you see fit.

