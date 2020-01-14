A Lucky CDPR Employee Is Getting a Cyberpunk 2077 Guitar Signed by Keanu Reeves

CD Projekt Red likes to celebrate milestone anniversaries for their staff. The developer of The Witcher series, and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, took to Twitter to show off the presents it will be giving to staff members who are hitting 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years with the company. Twenty-five years dedicating your life to one company is a long time, so you better believe the gift for that one is very lovely indeed.

Each year we celebrate with the Rebels who hit some serious milestones at CD PROJEKT RED. This time we had 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th (!) work anniversaries to award – take a look at the unique gifts designed for that occasion! #insideRED pic.twitter.com/Breb6VWAqv — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 13, 2020

They showed off pictures of two guitars, a fantastic looking custom jacket, and a black case that says "Killing it since 2009". The custom jacket bears the logo for the fictional band Samurai, fronted by Keanu Reeve's character Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. For 25 years with the company, a lucky employee will get a replica of Johnny Silverhand's guitar, signed by Reeves.

Such presents and distractions will be a welcome break for employees at the company, as they approach the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on Apr. 16. The game will be the companies first major release since the enormous success of The Witcher 3 in 2015. The anticipation for the game, which is based on Mike Pondsmith's tabletop RPG, is considerable, and it is easily the biggest release of the year.

Keanu Reeves got a taste of the hype when he took to the stage at E3 2019 to announce his involvement with the game and reveal the character of Johnny Silverhand. Hopefully, a guitar signed by the man himself can sooth any troubles a certain long-serving employee might be feeling in the run-up to a make or break moment for the studio.

