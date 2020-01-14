New Temtem Trailers Shows Off The Game's Coop and Multiplayer Features

Temtem, the upcoming collect-em-all game from Crema Games, has gotten a new trailer on the Humble Bundle Youtube channel. The trailer highlights the soon-to-be Early Access games cooperative, multiplayer, and social features.

You can play through the entire campaign of the game in coop mode with a friend, which is excellent news for people who have always wanted to do this in similar games. You will also be able to play sessions with random players you meet in the world, so if you keep seeing the same person in town, you might as well ask them to join you for a while. You will also be able to trade items and Temtem with other players, so if you are having trouble finding an illusive Temtem, the community can help you out. You will be able to battle with other players, set up clubs, and complete weekly challenges to help defeat Clan Belsoda, the game's antagonists.

As you explore the world and open up new Islands to journey to, you will also be able to earn new cosmetics that are exclusive to those islands. The trailer also hints at endgame challenges that will be arriving in a future update, but there were no real hints about what those might be. For now, we can assume there will be some kind of Raid mechanic coming to the game in the future.

Temtem will enter Early Access on Steam on Jan. 21.

