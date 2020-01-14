Bioshock: The Collection rated for a Switch release

The Bioshock trilogy in the form of Bioshock: The Collection has received a rating from the Taiwanese game rating board for a Switch release, meaning we could be about to experience Big Daddy slaying on the go.

The entry with the board, which was expanded upon by Twitter gaming reporter Nibel, shows entries for the game’s release previously to go with the new entries that have been handed to the Switch version. The game for Switch, like the rest of the releases in the series, has received an R rating. However, no release date was listed with the submission to the Taiwanese game rating board.

BioShock: The Collection for the Nintendo Switch has been listed by the Taiwanese games rating boardhttps://t.co/iDtpxeiyya pic.twitter.com/Nl5pTqDUNo — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 14, 2020

The remastered set, which includes upgraded versions of Bioshock and Bioshock Infinite from creator Irrational Games along with Bioshock 2 from 2K Marin, was released for the current generation of consoles in 2016. While the upgrades were minor, mainly to allow modern systems to play them at a more pleasing frame rate and resolution, the three games themselves are still fantastic and each one is worth playing in their own right.

Fitting all three games onto one Switch cartridge would be a tall order. The digital version of the game on PS4 is about 60GB in size, so it could be a similar situation to L.A. Noire, where an SD card is going to be required for you to play.

