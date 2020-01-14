Marvel's Avengers is Being Pushed Back to Sept. 4

Marvel's Avengers, the action-adventure game developed by Crystal Dynamics, is being delayed until Sept. 4.

The announcement came in a statement earlier this morning by Crystal Dynamics' Co-heads of the Studio, Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg. It read:

To our fans,

At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020.

As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.

The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.

Scot Amos & Ron Rosenberg

Co-Heads of Studio, Crystal Dynamics

The game was originally set to release on May 15.

The game was first announced in through Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel in January 2017, but it gave no specifics on what was being worked on. After two years, Square stepped forward during E3 2019 and shared more details about the game during their press conference. They showed off an in-game trailer detailing the current story and then featured some early gameplay for 14-minutes. It showed off some of the customization, abilities, multiplayer, and the characters we'd see in the game.

The game features Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, Ms. Marvel, and Captain America. Other characters are set to be available through DLC, such as the Hank Pym Ant-Man and Hawkeye, with more on the way.

We do not have any further details on what the team at Crystal Dynmaic are prioritizing and we can expect to hear more about their progress during the summer. Marvel's Avengers releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on Sept. 4.