Pokemon Fan recreated Sword and Shield curry and it looks delicious

Not all fan creations are fanart. A fan is recreating the curries found in Pokémon Sword and Shield and the results look amazing.

The curries in Pokémon Sword and Shield can be unusual combinations, ranging from inedible to pure decadence. Sweet Apple Curry is one of the recipes in the games that has potential. In a Reddit post, a user by the name of Calvaroni showed off their latest fan creation. The user is a skilled cook and has undertaken the daunting task to recreate the Sword and Shield curries, beginning with the Sweet Apple Curry.

Hopefully no Appletuns were harmed in the making of this delight.

The outcome must be Charizard Class, and we're not the first to make this reference. The result matches the in game content perfectly. In a couple comments, the creator stated they didn’t save the recipe and “wing it,” but did their best to write down their process from memory. .

This is the first recipe in their ambitious goal and with 15 servings remaining, it may be some time between recipes. The second project is Sour Toast Curry, utilizing sourdough bread. The goal is ambitious with over 100 different types of curries in the Sword and Shield games. While they might make all of them, they may also pick one from each of the main ingredients. Either way, we are excited to see their rendition of Whipped Cream Curry.

The creator stated that after the Pokémon curries, they will move onto Breath of the Wild recipes. We’re hoping for a dinner invite, but we’ll settle for some hunger-inducing photos.

Next page